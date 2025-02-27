Former Gopher Cody Lindenberg aiming to be '110%' at Pro Day next month

The Anoka, Minnesota native, who is currently projected to be a day three draft pick, is still recovering from a long and grueling season with the Gophers. However, while he isn't testing this week, Lindenberg did participate in Wednesday's media session and interview coaching staffs across the league.

Former Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg was invited to the NFL Combine but as reported earlier this week, Lindenberg will not be participating in the on-field testing and drills this week in Indianapolis.

"I feel great," Lindenberg said. I won't be participating in any on-field stuff here, but I'll be doing 100% of the stuff at Pro Day," he added. "I'm looking to be 110% come Pro Day, show exactly what I can do on the field, and then do everything that I can do here, film-wise, interviews, and just show what I can do here as well."

His focus this week will now be networking with coaching staffs across the league.

"Getting as many talks as I can, interviews, getting in front of coaches, get conversations, get familiar," Lindenberg said when asked about his goals of being at the combine his week. "I think a big thing with that is just to understand not only I think the film speaks for itself, but I get to know who I am as a person, the character that I have, and the relationships that I want to build with these coaches around the league."

Injuries have unfortunately been a part of Lindenberg's career at Minnesota as he played just three games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury and being kept to just four games in 2023. That being said, those injuries have shown Lindenberg that he's well-equipped to deal with adversity.

"Just how much adversity that a person is willing to overcome," Lindenberg said on Wednesday when asked what he's learned about himself through the game of football. "It’s made me a better man, not only a football player but a better son, a better brother, a better significant other.”

The Gophers pro day next month is currently scheduled for March 19, where Lindenberg will look to leave a strong impression on NFL scouts as he hopes to improve his draft stock for April's NFL Draft.