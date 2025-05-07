Former Gopher Cortez LeGrant Commits to North Dakota State

Published May 7, 2025
Former Minnesota walk-on running back Cortez LeGrant has found his next destination. The Sun Prairie, Wisconsin native has announced that he will continue his collegiate career with FCS Powerhouse North Dakota State.

LeGrant is the second former Gopher to join North Dakota State in the last week, joining former Minnesota linebacker Alex Elliott.

LeGrant originally came to Minnesota as part of the Golden Gophers' 2023 recruiting class after a standout career at Sun Prairie East High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. During his career at Sun Prairie, LeGrant ran for over 2,800 total yards and 40 touchdowns in 27 career varsity games.

In his two seasons with the Golden Gophers, LeGrant did not see anytime on the field.

OLD FACES IN NEW PLACES  

WHERE ARE FORMER GOPHERS CONTINUING THEIR CAREERS?
PLAYERNEW PROGRAM

QB Zach Pyron

South Alabama

TE Nathan Jones

Abeline Christian

OL Martes Lewis

Northwestern

S Coleman Bryson

North Carolina

DT Martin Owusu

Fresno State

WR Terrance McWilliams

Louisville

WR Kristen Hoskins

North Dakota

OT Phillip Daniels

Ohio State

RB Zander Rockow

St. Thomas

LB Tyler Stolsky

FAU

RB Sieh Bangura

Ohio

RB Jordan nubin

Kent State

DT Luther McCoy

Hawaii

S Craig McDonald

Utah State

RB Cortez LeGrant

North Dakota State

LB Alex Elliott

North Dakota State

