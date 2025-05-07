Former Gopher Cortez LeGrant Commits to North Dakota State

Former Minnesota walk-on running back Cortez LeGrant has found his next destination. The Sun Prairie, Wisconsin native has announced that he will continue his collegiate career with FCS Powerhouse North Dakota State.
LeGrant is the second former Gopher to join North Dakota State in the last week, joining former Minnesota linebacker Alex Elliott.
LeGrant originally came to Minnesota as part of the Golden Gophers' 2023 recruiting class after a standout career at Sun Prairie East High School in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. During his career at Sun Prairie, LeGrant ran for over 2,800 total yards and 40 touchdowns in 27 career varsity games.
In his two seasons with the Golden Gophers, LeGrant did not see anytime on the field.
