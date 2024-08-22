PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVYyTFpOMllTNEgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Former Gopher Mo Ibrahim returning to Minneapolis, signs with Vikings

Dec 29, 2022; Bronx, NY, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs with the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the second quarter of the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 29, 2022; Bronx, NY, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs with the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the second quarter of the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

Legendary Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim is returning to Minneapolis and has signed with the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings officially announced the signing on Thursday afternoon.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

Advertisement

The Golden Gophers' all-time leading rusher with 4,668 career rushing yards from 2018 through the 2022 seasons, Ibrahim signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent last year. In his NFL debut last fall against the Baltimore Ravens, Ibrahim would suffer a dislocated hip returning a kickoff and would have his season cut short.

It was the second season-ending injury for Ibrahim in two seasons after suffering a torn Achilles in 2021 as a Golden Gopher against Ohio State.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L1Zpa2luZ3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNW aWtpbmdzPC9hPiBoYXZlIHNpZ25lZCBSQiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL19Nb0licmFoaW0/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QF9N b0licmFoaW08L2E+IGFuZCBPTCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NGaWxpYWdhP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDRmlsaWFnYTwv YT4uIDxicj48YnI+VEUgVHJleSBLbm94IGhhcyBiZWVuIHdhaXZlZC9pbmp1 cmVkIGFuZCBDQiBKYWNvYmkgRnJhbmNpcyBoYXMgYmVlbiB3YWl2ZWQuIDxi cj48YnI+8J+TsDogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2d1bEJwRHZHQnMi Pmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ndWxCcER2R0JzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vMmxuU3BoVnlkViI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzJsblNwaFZ5ZFY8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlubmVzb3RhIFZpa2luZ3MgKEBWaWtpbmdzKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Zpa2luZ3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE4 MjY2NzY2ODk0MzIzNTA3NDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0 IDIyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

With the Vikings, Ibrahim will look to find a role in a backfield, potentially as part of the Vikings practice squad. The Vikings backfield currently features Aaron Jones, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, and Myles Gaskin.

In his five seasons with the Golden Gophers, Ibrahim totaled three, 1,000+ yard seasons including a 2022 campaign in which he rushed for 1,665 yards and 20 touchdowns. His 1,665-yards ranked third in the nation only behind Air Force's Brad Roberts and UAB's DeWayne McBride, who is also battling for a potential practice squad role with the Vikings. His 20 touchdowns were tied for the most in the country that season alongside Pittsburgh's Israel Abanikanda.

All-time, Ibrahim as mentioned above, is the Gophers' top rusher in program history and is No. 2 in scrimmage yards with 4,813, only behind Darrell Thompson who starred for the Gophers in the late 90s. Thompson had 4,518 career rushing yards and 337 career receiving yards for 4,855 yards from scrimmage.

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pbm5lc290YS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvZm9ybWVyLWdvcGhlci1tby1pYnJhaGltLXJldHVybmluZy10 by1taW5uZWFwb2xpcy1zaWducy13aXRoLXZpa2luZ3MiLAogICAgY3NfZnBp ZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRt OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5j dGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgi c2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUo InNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcg dGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBo YXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55 aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNl cnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0 PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNv bS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pbm5lc290 YS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmZvcm1lci1nb3BoZXItbW8taWJyYWhp bS1yZXR1cm5pbmctdG8tbWlubmVhcG9saXMtc2lnbnMtd2l0aC12aWtpbmdz JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMTcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25v c2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK