Legendary Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim is returning to Minneapolis and has signed with the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings officially announced the signing on Thursday afternoon.

It was the second season-ending injury for Ibrahim in two seasons after suffering a torn Achilles in 2021 as a Golden Gopher against Ohio State.

The Golden Gophers' all-time leading rusher with 4,668 career rushing yards from 2018 through the 2022 seasons, Ibrahim signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent last year. In his NFL debut last fall against the Baltimore Ravens, Ibrahim would suffer a dislocated hip returning a kickoff and would have his season cut short.

With the Vikings, Ibrahim will look to find a role in a backfield, potentially as part of the Vikings practice squad. The Vikings backfield currently features Aaron Jones, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, and Myles Gaskin.

In his five seasons with the Golden Gophers, Ibrahim totaled three, 1,000+ yard seasons including a 2022 campaign in which he rushed for 1,665 yards and 20 touchdowns. His 1,665-yards ranked third in the nation only behind Air Force's Brad Roberts and UAB's DeWayne McBride, who is also battling for a potential practice squad role with the Vikings. His 20 touchdowns were tied for the most in the country that season alongside Pittsburgh's Israel Abanikanda.

All-time, Ibrahim as mentioned above, is the Gophers' top rusher in program history and is No. 2 in scrimmage yards with 4,813, only behind Darrell Thompson who starred for the Gophers in the late 90s. Thompson had 4,518 career rushing yards and 337 career receiving yards for 4,855 yards from scrimmage.