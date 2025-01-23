Former Gopher Mohamed Ibrahim breaks into coaching with Kent State

But instead of suiting up and playing in between the lines, he'll be standing on the sidelines this fall as a running backs coach. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ibrahim will be taking over the running back coaching opportunity at Kent State.

After a cup of coffee in the NFL with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, former Minnesota Golden Gopher running back Mohamed Ibrahim is returning to college football.

By taking the running back coaching job at Kent State, Ibrahim will rejoin his former running backs coach at Minnesota, Kenni Burns. Burns will be entering a pivotal third season with the Flashes in 2025.



The first two seasons of the Kenni Bruns era at Kent State have not been pleasant, as he enters this year with a 1-23 record including 0-16 in MAC play. Before Burns took over the program, the Flahes had won five or more games in three of their last four seasons including a pair of seven-win seasons in 2019 and 2021.

Ibrahim played five seasons for Minnesota, playing in 41 games. Across those 41 career games, Ibrahim carried the ball 867 times for 4,668 yards and 53 career touchdowns, both program records.