Former Gopher Phillip Daniels lands with Big Ten power

Former Minnesota offensive lineman Phillip Daniels entered the transfer portal earlier this week but the Ohio native has already found his new home.

The Cincinnati, Ohio native has committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. It will be a return home to the Buckeye State for Daniels who grew up in Cincinnati.

Daniels left the Gophers on Monday after playing in all 12 games for the program this fall including making starts in each of the program's last four games.