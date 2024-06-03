Former Gopher Tariq Watson makes transfer decision
Former Minnesota defensive back Tariq Watson has made his college decision. The Gretna, Louisiana native will be continuing his football career in the American Athletic Conference at the University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB).
This offseason, Watson left the program after his second season with the program. In 13 games, he recorded 10 tackles including half a tackle for loss. He also played in one game as a true freshman in 2022.
Watson originally signed with the Gophers as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, picking the Gophers over offers from Middle Tennessee State, Purdue, Virginia, and Washington State.
