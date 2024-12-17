Former Gopher Tyler Stolsky finds new home at FAU

Former Minnesota Golden Gopher linebacker Tyler Stolsky has found his next home. The Portage, Minnesota native who originally walked on with the Gophers as part of their 2022 recruiting class will continue his career at Florida Atlantic.

In his three seasons with the Gophers, Stolsky played in 23 games including 10 this season, recording 32 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. After playing in all 13 games with the Gophers in 2023 and having a notable role on defense as the program struggled with injuries at linebacker, his role in 2024 was diminished significantly.

This past fall, Stolsky was kept just to six tackles including one tackle for loss. However, of his 10 games played, he only appeared in four on defense, being kept to 14 snaps.

Stolsky will have two years of eligibility with the Owls.



