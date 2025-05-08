Former Gopher Wide Receiver Transfers to USF

Williams, a former Rivals150 prospect, spent one season with the Golden Gophers but played just three snaps with the program on offense before entering the transfer portal this spring. With those three snaps, he recorded one reception for eight yards and a touchdown.

Before his time with the Gophers, Williams spent one season with the Georgia Bulldogs, where he had one reception for four yards in 2023.

Originally a part of the 2023 recruiting cycle, Williams was ranked by Rivals as the No. 132 player nationally, the No. 29 player in the state of Florida, and the 20th-ranked wide receiver in the country. He originally committed to the Golden Gophers over Alabama, Baylor, Cincinnati, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, and others.