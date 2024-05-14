Former Minnesota Golden Gopher star safety Antoine Winfield Jr has become the NFL's highest paid defensive back and safety. The All-Pro safety signed a four-year, $84.1 million deal with the Buccaneers on Monday. It also makes Winfield the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history.

Winfield was drafted in the second round and 45th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft after a highly successful career with the Golden Gophers that saw him record 172 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks. He also had nine career interceptions which included returning two for touchdowns while also recording two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.



Over his first four years in the NFL, Winfield has recorded 384 total tackles including 266 solo tackles. He also has seven career interceptions and 11 forced fumbles in his career. This past season, Winfield recorded an NFL leading six forced fumbles.

In 2023, Winfield earned his first All-Pro honors thanks to 122 tackles, three interceptions, six forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.





