Former Gophers head coach Tim Brewster takes over as interim at Charlotte

It's been over 14 years since Tim Brewster was last a head coach but this upcoming Saturday, the former Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach will get the opportunity to do so.

The university also announced that Brewster who was serving as the program's associate head coach and tight ends coach would take over as the interim head coach.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the University of Charlotte was firing head coach Biff Poggi after two seasons. Under Poggi, a former Michigan assistant, Charlotte was 6-16 including a 3-7 record this season.

When Charlotte travels to FAU on Saturday for a matchup against Florida Atlantic, it will be the first game that Brewster has served as a head coach for since October 16, 2010. The last time Brewster saw the field as a head coach was when his Golden Gopher fell to the Purdue Boilermakers 28-17 in 2010.

It was the Gophers' sixth-straight loss of the 2010 season at the time which included losses to FCS South Dakota and MAC opponent Northern Illinois.

In three-and-half seasons as the head coach of the Golden Gophers, Brewster collected a 15-30 record including 6-21 in Big Ten play.

After a 1-11 season in 2007, the Gophers would make bowl games in both 2008 and 2009 before a disastrous 2010 season spelled the end of his tenure in the Twin Cities.

Since being the head coach of the Gophers, Brewster has been well-traveled with stops at Mississippi State, Florida State, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Florida, Jackson State, Colorado, and Charlotte.