On Wednesday, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound talent announced his future home will be at Minnesota.

It didn't take long for former Texas A&M wide receiver Dylan Wright to find a new home after entering his name in the transfer portal back on December 10th.

Coming out of high school, Wright was rated a four-star prospect and the No. 88 player in the 2019 recruiting class and was an Under Armor All-American.

During his senior season, he hauled in 35 catches for 523 yards and five touchdowns.

Wright chose Texas A&M over the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, USC, and many others.

At Texas A&M, Wright redshirted during the 2019 but saw action in four games against Lamar, Ole Miss, UTSA, and Oklahoma State.

This past season, Wright didn't see the field much, playing in four contests all on special teams.