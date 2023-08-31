Four Golden Gophers who stood out in Minnesota's 13-10 win over Nebraska
The Minnesota Golden Gophers used two Nebraska fourth-quarter turnovers to defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Thursday evening 13-10. Here are four Golden Gophers who were impressive in the victory.
S Tyler Nubin
One of the best safeties in America showed on Thursday night why he's going to be a high draft pick in next spring's NFL Draft. The fifth-year senior out of Saint Charles, Illinois, had just three tackles in the game but also had two interceptions, including one in the final minute that would eventually lead to the Golden Gophers 13-10 win. Not too shabby of a way for Nubin to start his last season in Dinkytown.
WR Daniel Jackson
Corey Crooms was the star of the game early for the Gophers' offense, with five receptions in the first quarter, but Daniel Jackson had the most significant impact on Thursday night. The Kansas City native had eight receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown.
That touchdown, however, was on one of the better catches you'll see this season as Jackson made an unbelievable effort to drag his back foot while heading out of bounds on a slightly overthrown pass from Athan Kaliakmanis that tied the game at 10-10.
It was a strong week one performance for Jackson, who is looking to establish himself as the Golden Gohpers No.1 wide receiver this fall after a breakout season in 2022.
DB Tre'von Jones
The transfer defensive back out of Elon had a quality debut with the Golden Gophers, recording nine tackles, one interception, and one pass breakup. Jones's interception came at the end of the second quarter, picking off Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims to keep the Cornhuskers from taking the lead just before halftime. For a while, it looked like it would be a wasted game-changing play; however, in the end, it turned out to be one of the major reasons Minnesota came out on top.
DL Danny Striggow
Striggow was a big part of the Gophers' success in the pass rush on Thursday night and was a nice presence in the middle of the field for the defense. He finished the night with seven tackles, including four solo tackles, 1.5 sacks for 13 yards, and one additional quarterback hurry. A great start to the season for the 2022 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.
