Belleville (Mich.) four-star linebacker Jamari Buddin is set to announce his commitment on Friday, July 17th. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect will be choosing between Purdue, Minnesota, Michigan State, and Penn State.

Buddin says he has a clear picture on where he is going. Right now, 100-percent of FutureCasts on Rivals.com have the talented linebacker projected to Penn State.