Four-Star Texas RB Ashton Rowden Schedules Official Visit to Minnesota

Minnesota running backs coach Jayden Everett remains active on the recruiting trail and has added another running back to the Golden Gophers' official visit schedule.

The newest addition is New Boston (TX) four-star running back Ashton Rowden. While unranked on Rivals, Rowden is ranked by On3 as a four-star prospect and a top-200 prospect nationally. He is also considered a top-20 running back talent in the country and a top-23 prospect in Texas.

Rowden will be on campus the weekend of June 13.

Minnesota is the third official visit that Rowden has scheduled, as he'll also visit Kansas State on May 29 and Michigan State on June 20.

Rowden is the fourth running back prospect the Golden Gophers have scheduled an official visit with; they'll also host tailback commitment Ezekiel Bates, fellow Texas four-star prospect Ryan Estrada, and three-star Alabama standout Delvecchio Alston.