Friday Night Standouts: Which future Gophers impressed last weekend?

(Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Another week of Friday Night Lights are in the book and several Minnesota commitments were once again impressive this past weekend, many in efforts helping lead their teams to victory. Below, Gophers Nation highlights a handful of those performances.

QB Jackson Kollock: 41-0 win for Laguna Beach over Gig Harbor It was a big day for Kollock last Friday as he completed 18-of-26 passing attempts for 238 yards and three touchdowns. He also had six carries for 43 yards and an additional touchdown. This fall, the future Gophers signal caller has completed 57.3% of his passes for 821 yards and eight touchdowns to three interceptions. He also has 197 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.



RB Shane Marshall: 55-7 win for Irwin County vs Dooly County For a third straight week, Marshall was nothing short of remarkable with 16 carries for 171 yards and two touchdowns. He’s now up to 64 carries for 518 yards and nine touchdowns this season as Irwin County sits at 4-0 on the season.



WR Legend Lyons: 29-28 loss for Charter Oak to Yorba Linda Charter Oak fell to Yorba Linda in a heartbreaker but Lyons was phenomenal with his best game of the season. The future Gopher recorded 13 receptions for 147 yards and three touchdowns in the game. He’s now up to 28 receptions for 447 yards and six touchdowns.

WR Cameron Begalle: 43-8 win for Andover over Cambridge Isanti Begalle had his best day of the season thus far with four receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns. He now has 12 receptions for 140 yards and two scores this season.

S Naiim Parrish: 31-10 win over Iona Prep Parrish had a big day for Bergen Catholic with 47 receiving yards, 62 kickoff return yards, and 33 punt return yards. He also had one tackle in the win.

QB Owen Lansu: 42-7 win for Downers Grove Northvs Glenbard West High SChool

Lansu continues to be impressive and efficient this season. In his most recent performance, Lansu completed 15-of-18 passing attempts for 171 yards and three touchdowns. This season, Lansu has completed 38-of-50 passing attempts for 487 yards and seven touchdowns.