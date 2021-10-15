From zero offers to four stars, the improbable rise of Jimmy Rolder

The Covid era has changed the recruiting world as we know it. Throw in an additional year of eligibility for current college athletes, a new transfer portal that essentially introduced free agency to college football, and you end up with a perfect storm which has led to limited opportunities for high school football prospects.

Even before this new era of recruiting, it was extremely rare for a prospect to get an initial Power-Five offer late in their senior season. The thought of an unranked senior getting four stars next to their name is almost inconceivable in itself.

Enter 2022 linebacker prospect Jimmy Rolder from Marist High School in Chicago. With everything seemingly against him, the senior linebacker defied the odds, and has become a modern day recruiting anomaly.

Rolder has picked up four Power-Five offers in the past week alone. A feat that has led many to consider him the fastest rising prospect in the 2022 class. Following his offer from Michigan on October 13, Rolder discussed his improbable rise, and what to expect as his recruiting process moves forward.