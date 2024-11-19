Gable Steveson makes 2024 debut on Intermat rankings as No. 1 heavyweight

The latest Intermat rankings have been released and Gable Steveson, set to make his season debut on Sunday against Campbell has also made his season debut on the Inermat rankings.

Steveson will enter his debut on Sunday against Campbell All-American and the seventh-ranked heavyweight nationally in Taye Ghadiali with a career record of 85-2 and a 52-match winning streak.

The two-time Hodges Award winner has debuted as the No. 1 Heavyweight wrestler in the country, unseating defending NCAA Heavyweight champion Greg Kerkvliet. Kerkvliet is coming off a perfect 20-0 season and his first NCAA Championship last season.

125: In the 125 weight class, junior Cooper Flynn is off to a 3-1 start this season and is ranked 14th nationally.

133: Sophomore Tyler Wells has started strong at 3-0 in the young season and is ranked 8th nationally.

155: Junior Vance Vombaur is 5-0 already this season and ranks fifth nationally. Notably, three fellow Big Ten wrestlers are ranked ahead of of Vombaur in Ohio State's Jesse Mendez, Penn State's Beau Barlett, and Nebraska's Brock Hardy.

149: Junior Drew Roberts is 1-0 this season and is up one spot from last week now at No. 22.

157: Tommy Askey is off to a great start at 4-0 this year and finds himself ranked within the top-10 wrestlers at 157, coming in at No. 7.

165: Senior Andrew Sparks is the 10th-ranked wrestler in his weight class.

174: With only three matches and a 1-2 record under his belt this season, sophomore Clayton Whiting is ranked 25th this week, down nine spots from last week after back-to-back losses.

184: Freshman Max McEnelly is off to an impressive 4-0 start and is one of two freshmen nationally ranked within the top 10 at 184. McEnelly is up one spot to No. 10 this week.

194: Senior Isaiah Salazar, the defending Big Ten champion at 194 is ranked at No. 7 this week, up one spot from last week's ranking of No. 8. Salazar is off to a 4-0 start this season.



