Game Day Central: Gophers versus Bowling Green
The Gophers traveled to Colorado and shutout the Buffaloes to move to 2-1 on the season. A homecoming tilt with Bowling Green awaits in what should be another confidence-boosting win for Minnesota as they enter Big Ten waters the rest of the season.
Date/Time: Sept. 25th, 2021 / 11 a.m. CT
Site: Huntington Bank - Minneapolis, Minnesota
Series Overall: Minnesota leads 2-1
Streak: Minnesota won last one
Last Meeting: Minnesota win 42-17 (September 6th, 2008)
Television: ESPN U
Radio: KFAN // XM: 386 | SXM App: 976 // Mike Grimm (Play by Play), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter), Tanner Hoops (Host), Veronica Rodriguez (Engineer)
LAST WEEK:
- Bowling Green (1-2) is coming off their first win of the season, defeating Murray State 27-10. Quarterback Matt McDonald had 221 passing yards and one touchdown passing and rushing to lead the Falcons. Linebacker Darren Anders lead the way defensively for the Falcons, recording seven tackles and one tackle for loss.
- Minnesota (2-1) flexed their muscles on defense and completely shutdown and shutout the Colorado Buffaloes on the road 30-0. Trey Potts was, once again, masterful in his second game as RB1 tallying 121 yards and three touchdowns on offense. Defensively, the Gophers were able to get tons of pressure, recording four sacks on the day in total
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Passing
|
Matt McDonald
|
70-98 (71%); 791 yards; 2 TD; 1 INT
|
Rushing
|
Nick Mosley
|
17 carries; 74 yards; 4.4 ypc
|
Receiving
|
Austin Osborne
|
21 catches; 153 yards; 7.29 ypc
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Tackles
|
Darren Anders
|
29
|
Tackles for Loss
|
Davon Ferguson
|
3.5
|
Sacks
|
Walter Haire
|
2
|
Interceptions
|
Darren Anders, Sy Dabney, Brock Horne
|
1 a piece
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Passing
|
Tanner Morgan
|
33-59 (56%); 481 yards; 3 TD
|
Rushing
|
Trey Potts
|
70 carries; 333 yards; 5 TD; 4.8 ypc
|
Receiving
|
Dylan Wright
|
9 catches; 169 yards; 2 TD; 18.78 ypc
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Tackles
|
Mariano Sori-Marin
|
20
|
Tackles for Loss
|
Mariano Sori-Marin
|
3.5
|
Sacks
|
Boye Mafe, Thomas Rush
|
2 a piece
|
Interceptions
|
Tyler Nubin, Terrell Smith
|
1 a piece
|Minnesota
|Bowling Green
|
30.67
|
Points/Game
|
17.33
|
378.7
|
Total Offense
|
291.7
|
218.3
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
53
|
160.23
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
238.67
|
65
|
First Downs
|
43
|
5.5
|
Yards/Play
|
4.8
|
2
|
Turnovers
|
3
|Minnesota
|Bowling Green
|
23.67
|
Points/Game
|
23.33
|
299.7
|
Total Yds/Game
|
347.7
|
95.3
|
Rushing Yds/Game
|
169.7
|
204.33
|
Passing Yds/Game
|
178
|
43
|
First Downs
|
71
|
5.8
|
Yards/Play
|
4.5
|
5
|
Turnovers
|
5
NUMBERS TO KNOW:
21: Straight non-conference wins for Minnesota, the longest active streak in the country.
13: Non-conference wins under head coach P.J. Fleck.
4: Sacks recorded against Colorado last week, the Gophers first sacks of the season. Boye Mafe and Thomas Rush each accounted for two a piece.
125: Bowling Green has three receivers (Christian Sims, Tyrone Brown, and Austin Osborne) that have over 125 yards on the season so far.
LINKS:
THREE KEYS TO VICTORY VS. BOWLING GREEN
PODCAST: PREVIEWING BOWLING GREEN
JOE ROSSI, MIKE SANFORD, JR. PREVIEW BOWLING GREEN
AUTMAN-BELL, MORGAN, GIBBENS, DURR PREVIEW BOWLING GREEN
STAFF PREDICTIONS:
Sean Williams: 38-14 Minnesota
Alex Carlson: 38-10 Minnesota
Jared Halus: 42-10 Minnesota
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Anchor
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @JaredHalus
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report