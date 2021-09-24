Game Day Central: Gophers versus Bowling Green

The Gophers traveled to Colorado and shutout the Buffaloes to move to 2-1 on the season. A homecoming tilt with Bowling Green awaits in what should be another confidence-boosting win for Minnesota as they enter Big Ten waters the rest of the season.

- Bowling Green (1-2) is coming off their first win of the season, defeating Murray State 27-10. Quarterback Matt McDonald had 221 passing yards and one touchdown passing and rushing to lead the Falcons. Linebacker Darren Anders lead the way defensively for the Falcons, recording seven tackles and one tackle for loss.

- Minnesota (2-1) flexed their muscles on defense and completely shutdown and shutout the Colorado Buffaloes on the road 30-0. Trey Potts was, once again, masterful in his second game as RB1 tallying 121 yards and three touchdowns on offense. Defensively, the Gophers were able to get tons of pressure, recording four sacks on the day in total