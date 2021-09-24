 Minnesota Gophers Football - Game Day Preview: Gophers versus Bowling Green
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-24 10:00:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Game Day Central: Gophers versus Bowling Green

Gophers celebrated a win last week at Colorado, they are hoping to do the same against Bowling Green (Photo: Brad Rempel)
Gophers celebrated a win last week at Colorado, they are hoping to do the same against Bowling Green (Photo: Brad Rempel)
Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Gophers traveled to Colorado and shutout the Buffaloes to move to 2-1 on the season. A homecoming tilt with Bowling Green awaits in what should be another confidence-boosting win for Minnesota as they enter Big Ten waters the rest of the season.

Date/Time: Sept. 25th, 2021 / 11 a.m. CT

Site: Huntington Bank - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Series Overall: Minnesota leads 2-1

Streak: Minnesota won last one

Last Meeting: Minnesota win 42-17 (September 6th, 2008)

Television: ESPN U

Radio: KFAN // XM: 386 | SXM App: 976 // Mike Grimm (Play by Play), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter), Tanner Hoops (Host), Veronica Rodriguez (Engineer)

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

LAST WEEK:

- Bowling Green (1-2) is coming off their first win of the season, defeating Murray State 27-10. Quarterback Matt McDonald had 221 passing yards and one touchdown passing and rushing to lead the Falcons. Linebacker Darren Anders lead the way defensively for the Falcons, recording seven tackles and one tackle for loss.

- Minnesota (2-1) flexed their muscles on defense and completely shutdown and shutout the Colorado Buffaloes on the road 30-0. Trey Potts was, once again, masterful in his second game as RB1 tallying 121 yards and three touchdowns on offense. Defensively, the Gophers were able to get tons of pressure, recording four sacks on the day in total

Offensive Stat Leaders - Bowling Green
Category Player Stats

Passing

Matt McDonald

70-98 (71%); 791 yards; 2 TD; 1 INT

Rushing

Nick Mosley

17 carries; 74 yards; 4.4 ypc

Receiving

Austin Osborne

21 catches; 153 yards; 7.29 ypc
Defensive Stat Leaders - Bowling Green
Category Player Stats

Tackles

Darren Anders

29

Tackles for Loss

Davon Ferguson

3.5

Sacks

Walter Haire

2

Interceptions

Darren Anders, Sy Dabney, Brock Horne

1 a piece
Offensive Stat Leaders - Minnesota
Category Player Stats

Passing

Tanner Morgan

33-59 (56%); 481 yards; 3 TD

Rushing

Trey Potts

70 carries; 333 yards; 5 TD; 4.8 ypc

Receiving

Dylan Wright

9 catches; 169 yards; 2 TD; 18.78 ypc
Defensive Stat Leaders - Minnesota
Category Player Stats

Tackles

Mariano Sori-Marin

20

Tackles for Loss

Mariano Sori-Marin

3.5

Sacks

Boye Mafe, Thomas Rush

2 a piece

Interceptions

Tyler Nubin, Terrell Smith

1 a piece
2021 Offensive Stats
Minnesota Bowling Green

30.67

Points/Game

17.33

378.7

Total Offense

291.7

218.3

Rushing Yards/Game

53

160.23

Passing Yards/Game

238.67

65

First Downs

43

5.5

Yards/Play

4.8

2

Turnovers

3
2021 Defensive Stats
Minnesota Bowling Green

23.67

Points/Game

23.33

299.7

Total Yds/Game

347.7

95.3

Rushing Yds/Game

169.7

204.33

Passing Yds/Game

178

43

First Downs

71

5.8

Yards/Play

4.5

5

Turnovers

5

NUMBERS TO KNOW:

21: Straight non-conference wins for Minnesota, the longest active streak in the country.

13: Non-conference wins under head coach P.J. Fleck.

4: Sacks recorded against Colorado last week, the Gophers first sacks of the season. Boye Mafe and Thomas Rush each accounted for two a piece.

125: Bowling Green has three receivers (Christian Sims, Tyrone Brown, and Austin Osborne) that have over 125 yards on the season so far.

LINKS:

THREE KEYS TO VICTORY VS. BOWLING GREEN

WEEKEND VISITORS

PODCAST: PREVIEWING BOWLING GREEN

JOE ROSSI, MIKE SANFORD, JR. PREVIEW BOWLING GREEN

AUTMAN-BELL, MORGAN, GIBBENS, DURR PREVIEW BOWLING GREEN

FLECK RECAPS COLORADO, PREVIEWS BOWLING GREEN

STAFF PREDICTIONS:

Sean Williams: 38-14 Minnesota

Alex Carlson: 38-10 Minnesota

Jared Halus: 42-10 Minnesota

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Anchor

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @JaredHalus

- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}