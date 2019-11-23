College Gameday will come to Minneapolis for Minnesota's showdown against Wisconsin next Saturday in what should be a battle between two top-10 teams for Paul Bunyan's Axe.

The College Gameday crew hinted on their show today that if both team's won, Gameday was likely headed to Minneapolis next week.

"Significant Gameday implications," Davis said about Minnesota's game against Northwestern and Wisconsin's against Purdue.

"Can you imagine that wild scene in Minneapolis (next week)?" Herbstreit said.

Next week will be Minnesota's first time hosting College Gameday.