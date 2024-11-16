Garcia and Rigsby lead Minnesota past Yale in 56-53 win

The Minnesota Golden Gophers for a second straight game had a forgettable start but unlike Wednesday against North Texas, they would survive the slow start to pick up win No. 3 of the 2024-25 season.

After scoring just 14 points in the first half of a 54-51 loss to North Texas on Wednesday, the Gophers had just 19 points on Saturday against the Yale Bulldogs and were just 8-of-27 from the floor in the first 20 minutes of action. With the slow start, they found themselves trailing at halftime 29-19.

However, unlike on Wednesday, the Gophers were able to claw their way back into the game on Saturday and find a way to finish the game off to pick up the win. The Gophers outscored the Bulldogs 40-27 in the second half to pick up their third victory of the season.

Dawson Garcia once again led all scorers, totaling 24 points despite not being as efficient in previous games, shooting 6-for-17 from the floor. The talented forward has now scored 20+ points in each of the Gophers' four games this season. Oregon transfer guard Brennan Rigsby also stepped up offensively in the win, with 15 points as well as contributing five rebounds in the game.

Lu'Cye Patterson's struggles continued from the floor as well in the loss. The Charlotte transfer had just seven points in the game on 3-of-10 shooting while missing all five attempts from three-point range.

Yale in the game was led by guard John Poulakidas who had 21 points in the game on 6-of-15 shooting while being effective from beyond the arc, hitting 4-of-7 three-point attempts.