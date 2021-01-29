Minnesota has been all throughout the state of Georgia finding new talent to offer for the 2022 class, and the latest to pick up an offer is Covington defensive back Audavion Collins.

Collins has blown up in the last three months, adding offers from Tennessee, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Indiana, and more.

"Everything has been going good," said Collins. "There is a lot going on, a lot of coaches hitting me up. It is just a blessing and a dream come true. I work all the time to get the offers and have always hoped they'd come, so it makes me happy."

As for his relationship with Minnesota, it has just recently gotten started but is off to a good start.

"We have been talking for a few weeks or a month," Collins said. "Our relationship has been good so far, we just talk about football and how the family is doing and all of that."