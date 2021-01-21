TheGopherReport - Georgia DB Mumu Bin-Wahad Talks Minnesota Offer, Recruitment

You don't have to live in the state of Georgia to know that Grayson is a powerhouse not only in the state, but is also a top-ranked high school team on a national scale. Aside from winning state championships, the program consistently produces top-tier athletes at the power five level, and one of the next up looks to be defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad. Bin-Wahad added an offer from Minnesota on Wednesday, and already has offers from the likes of Arizona State, Virginia, Arkansas, Michigan State, TCU, and more. The former Cincinnati commit just recently opened his recruitment back up, and needless to say, it has been a whirlwind. "It has been kind of hectic, I think I have gotten six offers the last few days," said Bin-Wahad. "I am just trying to evaluate the programs and evaluate the character of staff at each school." GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

While some of the schools were quick to offer the 5-foot-11, 180-pound corner, Minnesota defensive backs coach Paul Haynes has been developing a relationship with Bin-Wahad for a while. "Coach Haynes offered me, we have been talking for a minute. It was kind of a surprise because we have been talking for a while. He is a really stand up guy and cares about family a lot," Bin-Wahad said. With a new outlook on his recruitment and obviously a heap of new schools in the mix, Bin-Wahad is evaluating all of his options and learning more about the coaches who have offered him before making his next decision. "Right now I am just trying to get to know all of the coaches at each school and doing virtual visits and stuff," said Bin-Wahad. "That's a big part of it. I am looking for a school that can develop me into a NFL-caliber player. That is the biggest thing for me as well as good coaches and a family environment." The state of Georgia is a very fertile recruiting ground, and Gophers have built a strong and growing pipeline to the state under coach PJ Fleck with no signs of slowing down.