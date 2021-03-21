TheGopherReport - Georgia Safety Coleman Bryson Commits To Minnesota

On Sunday night, Minnesota received a commitment from Rabun Gap (GA) safety Coleman Bryson. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound playmaker picked up his offer from the Gophers less than two months ago, and was quick to hop on the opportunity, committing to the program over offers from Kansas State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Washington State, and more.

From the beginning, the coaches did not hesitate to let Bryson know that he was wanted.

"I am getting more and more comfortable with them the more I talk to them," said Bryson in a previous interview with The Gopher Report. "They constantly let me know that I am one of the guys that they want and that I can fit in their system really well."

Bryson was in constant communication with the staff and built strong relationships quickly, particularly with coach Joe Harasymiak.

"I talk to coach Harasymiak all the time through FaceTime or just regular phone calls all the time," Bryson said in a previous interview with TGR. "Things are pretty great, they are a little bit away from me but I would still love to be able to visit sometime. For right now, I am just trying to get the most information as I can virtually."

