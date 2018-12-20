Harasymiak (HAIR-ah-sim-ee-ack) is 32 years old and from New Jersey. He played at Division-III Springfield College, where he graduated in 2008. He was most recently Maine's head coach, and when announced their head coach in 2015, was the youngest head coach in Division-I.

"We've obviously been very productive on defense. The name of the defense is the black hole. Maine's known for their defense." - Harasymiak at 2016 CAA Media Days

"You have to be physical on film. If you're not physical on film, it's not going to work out here. All the things that we talk about day-to-day now, we need to see that on tape...On defense, we always like to take the best athletes that are physical because then they can play multiple spots." - Harasymiak on defensive recruiting



