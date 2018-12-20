Ticker
Get to know Joe Harasymiak

Also read: Source: Maine coach Joe Harasymiak leaving for assistant job at Minnesota

Harasymiak (HAIR-ah-sim-ee-ack) is 32 years old and from New Jersey. He played at Division-III Springfield College, where he graduated in 2008. He was most recently Maine's head coach, and when announced their head coach in 2015, was the youngest head coach in Division-I.

COACHING CAREER

2008: Maine Maritime (post-grad school), assistant coach

2009-2010: Springfield College (D-III), QB and WR coach

2011: Maine, assistant defensive backs coach

2012: Maine, defensive backs coach

2013-2014: Maine, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach

2015-present: Maine, head coach

HEAD COACHING RECORD

2016: 6-5

2017: 5-6

2018: 10-4, FCS Playoffs Seminfinal appearance

DEFENSIVE STATS AS DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR AND HEAD COACH (FCS)

2018: No. 30 total defense, No. 17 scoring defense

2017: No. 35 total defense, No. 39 scoring defense

2016: No. 64 total defense, No. 50 scoring defense

2015: No. 19 total defense, No. 31 scoring defense

2014: No. 15 total defense, No. 23 scoring defense

2013: No. 22 total defense, No. 20 scoring defense

FAST FACTS

Overlapped with Joe Rossi at Maine in 2011

When Maine head coach Jack Cosgrove left Maine, he recommended Harasymiak become head coach.

In 2017, he cut practice a half hour early for a Game of Thrones team viewing.

QUOTES

"We've obviously been very productive on defense. The name of the defense is the black hole. Maine's known for their defense." - Harasymiak at 2016 CAA Media Days

"You have to be physical on film. If you're not physical on film, it's not going to work out here. All the things that we talk about day-to-day now, we need to see that on tape...On defense, we always like to take the best athletes that are physical because then they can play multiple spots." - Harasymiak on defensive recruiting


