Get to know Joe Harasymiak
Harasymiak (HAIR-ah-sim-ee-ack) is 32 years old and from New Jersey. He played at Division-III Springfield College, where he graduated in 2008. He was most recently Maine's head coach, and when announced their head coach in 2015, was the youngest head coach in Division-I.
COACHING CAREER
2008: Maine Maritime (post-grad school), assistant coach
2009-2010: Springfield College (D-III), QB and WR coach
2011: Maine, assistant defensive backs coach
2012: Maine, defensive backs coach
2013-2014: Maine, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach
2015-present: Maine, head coach
HEAD COACHING RECORD
2016: 6-5
2017: 5-6
2018: 10-4, FCS Playoffs Seminfinal appearance
DEFENSIVE STATS AS DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR AND HEAD COACH (FCS)
2018: No. 30 total defense, No. 17 scoring defense
2017: No. 35 total defense, No. 39 scoring defense
2016: No. 64 total defense, No. 50 scoring defense
2015: No. 19 total defense, No. 31 scoring defense
2014: No. 15 total defense, No. 23 scoring defense
2013: No. 22 total defense, No. 20 scoring defense
FAST FACTS
Overlapped with Joe Rossi at Maine in 2011
When Maine head coach Jack Cosgrove left Maine, he recommended Harasymiak become head coach.
In 2017, he cut practice a half hour early for a Game of Thrones team viewing.
QUOTES
"We've obviously been very productive on defense. The name of the defense is the black hole. Maine's known for their defense." - Harasymiak at 2016 CAA Media Days
"You have to be physical on film. If you're not physical on film, it's not going to work out here. All the things that we talk about day-to-day now, we need to see that on tape...On defense, we always like to take the best athletes that are physical because then they can play multiple spots." - Harasymiak on defensive recruiting