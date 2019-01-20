Ticker
Get to know Rod Chance

Matt Jessen-Howard
Rod Chance will join Minnesota as an on-field defensive assistant. Chance was previously a defensive analyst at Oregon.

Chance, 35, grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where he played for football juggernaut St. Thomas Acquinas. He then was a four-year starter at Rhode Island. Chance, as a player, did not overlap with Joe Rossi or Joe Harasymiak at Rhode Island.

Chance has coached at many levels. He started his coaching career out as a coordinator and position coach for a top high school program in Georgia, was a position coach and coordinator at the FCS level, and a special assistant at the Power 5 level.

In addition to his college coaching career, Chance was a Bill Walsh NFL Coaching Minority Fellow in 2014.

Prior to his college coaching career, he coached at Alpharetta High School in Georgia, which is the same high school where Gopher running back Nolan Edmonds played.

COACHING CAREER

2018: Oregon defensive analyst
2016-2017: Southern Utah defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach
2014-2015: Vanderbilt defensive quality control
2013: Vanderbilt offensive quality control
2013: Rhode Island cornerbacks coach (spring ball)
2009-2012: Alpharetta HS (Ga.): Special teams coordinator, defensive backs coach, wide receivers coach

COACHING STATS

Table Name
Position Year Record Total Defense Scoring Defense

Southern Utah DC, DB

2017

9-3

91st

80th

Southern Utah DC, DB

2016

6-5

108th

68th
