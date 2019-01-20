Rod Chance will join Minnesota as an on-field defensive assistant. Chance was previously a defensive analyst at Oregon.

SOURCE: #Oregon staffer Rod Chance, the former defensive coordinator at Southern Utah, will become the new CBs coach at #Minnesota .

Chance, 35, grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where he played for football juggernaut St. Thomas Acquinas. He then was a four-year starter at Rhode Island. Chance, as a player, did not overlap with Joe Rossi or Joe Harasymiak at Rhode Island.

Chance has coached at many levels. He started his coaching career out as a coordinator and position coach for a top high school program in Georgia, was a position coach and coordinator at the FCS level, and a special assistant at the Power 5 level.

In addition to his college coaching career, Chance was a Bill Walsh NFL Coaching Minority Fellow in 2014.

Prior to his college coaching career, he coached at Alpharetta High School in Georgia, which is the same high school where Gopher running back Nolan Edmonds played.