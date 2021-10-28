GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Clearwater (FL) athlete and Minnesota commit Rhyland Kelly has been having a great season and has also been an avid viewer of Gopher football every week.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete has built a strong relationship with the staff as well as a few other commits, and is set to graduate early and enroll at Minnesota in January.

The Gopher Report recently spoke with Kelly and has the latest on all of those things and more below.