Gopher commits Kollock, Lyons have big performances in week one wins
Minnesota 2025 quarterback commitment Jackson Kollock and wide receiver commitment Legend Lyons both started off his senior seasons off on high notes this weekend.
The four-star signal caller in Kollock helped lead Laguna Beach to a 52-13 win over St. Margaret's on Friday night.
In the win, Kollock was efficient, completing 19-of-26 passing attempts in the game, throwing for 327 yards, an average of 17.2 yards per completion. He threw for three touchdowns in the win, but he did throw a pair of interceptions as well. The interceptions were rather uncharacteristic for Kollock who only threw eight interceptions through his first two seasons at Laguna Beach.
Kollock, however, showed that he can also get it done on the ground with five carries in the game for 52 yards and an additional three touchdowns. The 6-foot-4 quarterback has been a prolific passer throughout his high school career with 5,703 career passing yards in 21 games and 92 total touchdowns.
Lyons also had a major performance in his senior season debut helping lead Charter Oak to a 44-6 win over Canyon. In the win, Lyons had six receptions for 126 yards and one touchdown. In the video below you can see Lyons's touchdown in the win, catching a slant pass across the middle before beating a would-be tackler to the sideline and eventually diving into the endzone for a touchdown.
