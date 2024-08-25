PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVYyTFpOMllTNEgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Gopher commits Kollock, Lyons have big performances in week one wins

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

Minnesota 2025 quarterback commitment Jackson Kollock and wide receiver commitment Legend Lyons both started off his senior seasons off on high notes this weekend.


MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

The four-star signal caller in Kollock helped lead Laguna Beach to a 52-13 win over St. Margaret's on Friday night.

In the win, Kollock was efficient, completing 19-of-26 passing attempts in the game, throwing for 327 yards, an average of 17.2 yards per completion. He threw for three touchdowns in the win, but he did throw a pair of interceptions as well. The interceptions were rather uncharacteristic for Kollock who only threw eight interceptions through his first two seasons at Laguna Beach.


Kollock, however, showed that he can also get it done on the ground with five carries in the game for 52 yards and an additional three touchdowns. The 6-foot-4 quarterback has been a prolific passer throughout his high school career with 5,703 career passing yards in 21 games and 92 total touchdowns.

Lyons also had a major performance in his senior season debut helping lead Charter Oak to a 44-6 win over Canyon. In the win, Lyons had six receptions for 126 yards and one touchdown. In the video below you can see Lyons's touchdown in the win, catching a slant pass across the middle before beating a would-be tackler to the sideline and eventually diving into the endzone for a touchdown.

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

