Gopher Film Re-Watch: Gophers defense versus Wolverines
Initial thoughts:· Special teams once again was a huge factor. The Gophers were never able to flip the field position battle as each pooch kick gave the Wolverines excellent starting field position...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news