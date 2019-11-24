News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-24 21:16:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Gopher Film Room: Offense versus Northwestern

Alex Carlson • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

INITIAL THOUGHTS:· Continually am so impressed with the Gopher offensive coaching staff and the play calling from Kirk Ciarrocca. He does such an impressive job of keeping defenses on their toes an...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}