On Monday, the Mr. Basketball of Minnesota Committee announced its 10 semifinalists for the 2024 Mr. Basketball award.

The three-star point guard out of Cherry High School in Iron, Minnesota earned a spot among the top 10 semifinalists in the midst of a senior season in which he is averaging 16.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game. He also is averaging 1.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game according to MaxPreps.

Last week, Gophers Nation took a look at Asuma's senior season which has not necessarily seen the future Gopher put up prolific shooting numbers but has seen him contribute in a variety of ways as Cherry pursues a state title.

In his career at Cherry, Asuma has totaled over 3,000 total points, nearly 1,200 rebounds, over 850 assists, and over 400 steals.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard committed to the Golden Gophers nearly a year ago on March 2, 2023, picking the in-state Gophers over offers from Butler, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, TCU, and Xavier.

Other semifinalists for the 2024 Mr. Basketball Award include Park Center's Casmir Chavis (Washington), St. Cloud Tech's Tameron Ferguson, Beck's Daniel Freitag (Wisconsin), Totino-Grace's Isaiah Jonson-Arigu, Minneapolis Washburn's Kyle Jorgensen (Colorado State), Shakopee's Jalen Langsy (Northwestern College), Wayzata's Jackson McAndrew (Creighton), Lakeville North's Jack Robinson (Wisconsin), and Minnetonka's Andy Stefonwicz (North Dakota State).

The Final Five for the award will be announced on March 17 while the winner will be announced following the state tournaments which are set to conclude just about one week later.