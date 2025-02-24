Gophers baseball loses two of three, upsets No. 7 Oregon State

(Photo by Minnesota athletics)

The Minnesota Golden Gophers baseball team dropped two of three contests this weekend but did walk away on Sunday with their first top-10 win of the season defeating No. 7 Oregon State 10-4. The Gophers finish their second weekend of the season with a 2-4 overall record.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

FRIDAY: 3-2 loss to Oklahoma

The Golden Gophers fell 3-2 to the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday night in a game in which they struck out 14 times and managed just a pair of hits. Sooners pitcher Kyson Witherspoon had 12 strikeouts in seven innings allowing just one earned run on three hits. It was a game in which the Gophers started off with a lead-off home run by Josh Fitzgerald. They wouldn't manage another hit and run until the eighth inning. In the meantime, the Sooners picked up runs in the fourth, fifth, and eighth innings with their third run in the eighth coming on a balk from Joe Sperry. It would serve as the game-winning run.

SATURDAY: 4-2 loss to Virginia

On Saturday, the Gophers' bats would continue to struggle. While they managed six hits in the game, they would only be able to scratch two runs against the Virginia Cavaliers, both coming in the fourth innings on a two-RBI single from Jack Spanier. The Cavaliers would strike back in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single before a two-run home run in the sixth put the Cavaliers up for good at 3-2. They would add on with another run in the seventh on a solo home run. Starting pitcher Kyle Remington was solid in two six innings of work, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out five.

SUNDAY: 10-4 win over Oregon State

The bats would come alive late in Sunday afternoon's game against Oregon State, exploding for 10 runs en route to a 10-4 victory. Oregon State would strike first in the game in the third inning on a sac fly. After a quiet first three innings, the Gophers would get on the board in the fourth as Drew Berkland mashed a two-run home run. Josh Fitzgerald added two runs in the sixth inning on a single before Jameson Martin just one batter later would send one over the left field runs to make it a 7-2 ball game. Fitzgerald looking to add to his two-run single in the sixth would add to his stat line with his first home run of the season to left field, a solo shot to extend the lead to 8-2. Easton Richter would plate two more runs in the eighth inning on a single, putting the game out of reach for Oregon State at 10-4.



NEXT UP

Now owning a 2-4 record this season, the Gophers will head out west to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in a three-game series The Sun Devils are 6-1 this season after sweeping Ohio State last weekend, defeating Austin Peay on Monday, and then taking two of three from Oral Roberts this weekend.