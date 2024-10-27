Gophers a small road favorite over Illinois

The Golden Gophers have opened as a small, 1.5-point road favorite over the No. 24 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini. The Illini are 6-2 on the season after falling to the Oregon Ducks 38-9 on Saturday in Eugene. The over/under for the game is currently set at 45.5 points.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off their third-straight win, a 48-23 defeat of the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon and on Sunday, the oddsmakers feel good about the Gophers chances of extending that winning streak next weekend.

The Golden Gophers this season have been fantastic against the spread with a 6-1-1 record including 2-0 on the road. They've covered in four straight games. The Fighting Illini have been there 5-2-1 against the spread this season and have covered in three of their last five games.

That being said, if the Gophers are going to win on Saturday, they'll have to make history. Entering this upcoming weekend's matchup, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is 10-0 against the Gophers in his head coaching career between his time at Wisconsin and with the Illini.

The Gophers and Illini will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. CT next Saturday with the game televised nationally on FS1.