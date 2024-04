Over the last few days, the Minnesota Golden Gophers have added a pair of defensive ends to their roster in LSU transfer Jaxon Howard and Clemson transfer Adam Kissayi.

The additions of Howard and Kissayi are much needed additions for the Gophers to their roster as it adds a pair of young high upside defensive ends that should only strengthen the program's position group not just for 2024 for the next several years.