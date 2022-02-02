Gophers add another in-state commitment from Jerome Williams

While it was a quiet National Signing Day in terms of the 2022 class for Minnesota on Wednesday, the Gophers received another boost to their 2023 class with the commitment of Osseo (Minn.) offensive lineman Jerome Williams .

Williams initially received an offer from the Gophers back on October 26th and had been on campus multiple times throughout the fall and most recently this past weekend for Minnesota's junior day event.

"The culture is something that caught my eye," Williams said of Minnesota after a November visit. "Out of all the colleges I've had visits to, none of them had a culture like Minnesota. The coaches also want to see you develop as a young man and lead you on the right path to have a successful life. That's not something a lot of programs do."

"(The coaches like) the combo of my size, athleticism, aggressiveness, and they think I have a high ceiling because I'm still really new to football."

The three-star prospect chose the Gophers over other offers from Illinois, Missouri, West Virginia, Iowa State, and Kansas.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound prospect becomes the third commitment in Minnesota's 2023 class, joining four-star wide receiver Anthony Brown out of Springfield (Oh.) and fellow in-state offensive lineman Reese Tripp out of Kasson-Mantorville (Minn.).