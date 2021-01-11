Minnesota secured more defensive line help on Monday with the addition of former Clemson defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney .

The South Carolina native entered the 2020 season having played in 43 career games with over 800 snaps, including 13 starts.

This past season, he played in all 12 games for the Tigers while earning two starts. He totaled over two-dozen tackles in nearly 250 snaps.

A product of Whale Branch (S.C.) high school, Pinckney was rated a four-star prospect by Rivals.com in the 2016 class - he was the 16th best defensive tackle in his class and the No. 2 prospect in South Carolina.

Pinckney is listed at 6-foot-1, 300-pounds on Clemson's official roster and was named third team, All-ACC in 2019.

He will be a graduate transfer for the Gophers.