Gophers add fourth commitment of the day in edge rusher Jack Pyburn

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

It's raining commitments in Minneapolis.

First was Tarik Watson, followed by Rhyland Kelly, then Aidan Gousby, and now the Gophers have landed another big commitment from Jacksonville (FL) linebacker/defensive end Jack Pyburn.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound pass rusher committed to the Gophers over 17 offers from the likes of Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Memphis, Marshall, FAU, and many others, and recently took official visits to Georgia Tech and Memphis.

Pyburn has been hearing a lot from Minnesota throughout the month of June, and received and offer from the Gophers after working out for the coaches on Wednesday. He stayed in town for an official visit this past weekend.

Pyburn had an absolutely massive junior season, recording 121 tackles, 17 for a loss and 7 sacks in in 11 games.

The Jacksonville native becomes the 12th overall commitment for the Gophers in the 2022 class.