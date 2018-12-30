Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-30 22:57:21 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Gophers complete non-conference schedule with win

Adentm605u1fb0cspjjn
Eric Curry
https://gophersports.com
David Sisk • TheGopherReport.com
Staff Writer

As Minnesota (11-2, 1-1) enters the main body of its Big Ten schedule the scouting report on them is pretty basic. This is a tall, long, athletic roster that is big on the perimeter and strong insi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}