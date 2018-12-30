Gophers complete non-conference schedule with win
As Minnesota (11-2, 1-1) enters the main body of its Big Ten schedule the scouting report on them is pretty basic. This is a tall, long, athletic roster that is big on the perimeter and strong insi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news