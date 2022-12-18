The Minnesota Football program continues to add to their wide receiver room as on Sunday they added Charlotte wide receiver transfer, Elijah Spencer. Spencer is the second transfer portal wide receiver the Gophers have picked up in the last two weeks, joining Western Michigan transfer Corey Crooms.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MRVRTIEdFVCBUTyBXT1JLICEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1JUQj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I1JUQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL1NraVVNYWg/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNTa2lVTWFoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbnhV cXFkOWJtciI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL254VXFxZDlibXI8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgRWxpamFoIFNwZW5jZXIgKEBFaFNwZW5jZTEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWhTcGVuY2UxL3N0YXR1cy8xNjA0NTYxMzk3 MzU4MDg0MDk2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE4LCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Spencer was a name that really only came up on the Gophers' radar over the last week and one that P.J. Fleck and his program quickly moved on. The former Charlotte 49er was on campus this weekend for an official visit and the coaching staff sealed the deal.

The former Conference USA Freshman of the Year is coming off 57 receptions, 943 yards, and nine touchdown seasons. Over his two seasons with Charlotte, he totaled 85 receptions, 1,324 yards, and 15 touchdowns. For Charlotte, the 6-foot-1, 193-pound Spencer primarily lined up on the outside, approximately 75% of the time according to Pro Football Focus, the other 25% coming in the slot. . He shows consistent and strong hands, only dropping five passes over 136 career targets. For the 49ers, he was also a consistent down-the-field threat, his average depth of target over his two seasons coming at 13.9 yards deep. He also averaged 16.5 yards per reception in 2022.



Gophers quickly putting together a high-quality wide receiver room for 2023: