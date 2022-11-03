Four University of Minnesota players scored in double figures, led by Joshua Ola-Joseph with 14 points, as the short-handed Gophers posted a 71-55 exhibition win over St. Olaf on Wednesday night at Williams Arena. Ola-Joseph was 6-of-9 from the field, and added six rebounds and three assists, while Ta'Lon Cooper had 13 points, six rebounds, and five assists and Jaden Henley finished with 13 points, four rebounds, and two steals. Pharrell Payne also reached double-digits, making 5-of-8 field goals to finish with 10 points and four boards. Treyton Thompson paced Minnesota with nine rebounds and added seven points.

St. Olaf earned an early 13-6 lead behind eight points from guard Josh Albers, but the Gophers answered with a 16-6 run over the next five minutes to take a 22-19 lead on the way to a 31-31 tie at the half. Ola-Joseph came off the bench to pace Minnesota with 12 first-half points on 5-of-7 field goals, while Payne added six points and two rebounds. Albers led the Oles with 11 points at the break, including 3-of-4 three-pointers. Minnesota opened the second half by scoring the first eight points during a 15-4 stretch to build a 46-35 advantage with 15:28 remaining. Henley had six points during the run, and Cooper knocked down a pair of treys to help the Gophers stretch it to a 12-point lead at 52-40. Minnesota's lead grew to 19 points late. Kobe Kirk came off the bench to lead St. Olaf with 14 points, while Albers finished with 11, and Nathan Hendler had 10.

The Gophers secured the win, despite being down three players due to injury in Jamison Battle, Braeden Carrington and Dawson Garcia. Battle is listed as week-to-week, while Carrington and Garcia are day-to-day.

Minnesota opens the season Monday night when it hosts Western Michigan at 8 p.m.