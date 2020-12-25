A Marcus Carr step-back, three-pointer with five seconds remaining in regulation tied the game at 83 a piece and sent the Gophers into overtime against the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday night.

Then, Brandon Johnson went off, hitting four three-pointers in the extra session to help Minnesota pull off the Christmas night upset of the Hawkeyes by a final score of 102-95.

Carr led the way with 30 points.

Johnson finished with 26 while going 8-of-9 from beyond the arc while also leading the Gophers in rebounding with nine.

Liam Robbins was also in double figures for the Gophers with 18 points.

Minnesota held the nation's leading scorer, Luka Garza, in check for the first twenty minutes, but the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year came alive after halftime and led the Hawkeyes with 32 points and 17 rebounds.

The Gophers improve to 8-1 overall, 1-1 in conference play.

Minnesota will host Michigan State on Monday, December 28th at 7 p.m., a game that will be televised on the Big Ten Network.