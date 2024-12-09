Gophers drops second straight to open Big Ten play, falls to Indiana 82-67

For Indiana, five different Hoosiers finished with double-digit scoring efforts including center Oumar Ballo having a perfect night from the field going 5-for-5 while making 8-of-11 attempts from the free throw line. Fouls were an issue for the Gophers on Monday with 24 personal fouls, resulting in 29 Indiana free-throws, the Hoosiers did encounter some struggles at the charity stripe, making just 18-of-29 attempts.

It was the usual suspects for the Gophers offensively on Monday with Dawson Garcia leading the way with 22. Mike Mitchell Jr had 10 points in his second game back since missing several weeks with an injury while Lu'Cye Patterson also finished with 10 points.

The Gophers shot a quality 47% from the field but struggled from three-point range, making just 2-of-11 attempts while struggling to stop an efficient Indiana offense that shot 57% from the floor. The Gophers were significantly outrebounded in the defeat, the Hoosiers holding a 35-22 advantage. The Hoosiers, who have struggled with offensive rebounds this season had no issues on Monday night with 12 offensive rebounds leading to 14 second-chance points.

After an up-and-down non-conference slate, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are now off to a 0-2 start in Big Ten play as they fell to the Indiana Hoosiers 82-67 on Monday evening in Bloomington.

In the opening 10 minutes of the contest, it was a strong back-and-forth affair between the Gophers and the Hoosiers, neither team growing a lead bigger than a five-point lead for the Gophers at 16:54 of the first half, leading 12-7.

The Hoosiers would begin to take over the game, however, around the 10:00 minute mark as they would put together a 16-1 run, over a seven-minute stretch. During that stretch, the Hoosiers made six of nine shots and were sent to the free throw line twice while the Gophers missed seven straight.

The extended run by the Hoosiers turned a 22-20 Minnesota lead into a 36-32 lead for the Hoosiers by the 4:41 mark.

Minnesota would be able to finish off the first half, making three of their last five attempts., but the Hoosiers would continue to roll offensively and take a 44-31 lead into the break.

Looking to carry over their success from late in the first half, Ben Johnson's program would once again go cold from the field to start the second stanza. The Gophers were unsuccessful on their first six shots of the first half, not being able to find the basket until the 15:14 mark on a Dawson Garcia layup.

The Gophers would find a bit of an offensive groove after the slow start, making seven of their next 10 attempts in the game but the Hoosiers' efficient offense never allowed Minnesota to crawl back into the game.

Despite the Gophers shooting success in the middle part of the second half, including at one point going on an 8-0, their deficit would never drop below 13-points. Following the small two-minute run from the Gophers, Indiana would answer back with a 7-2 run of their own to extend their lead to 18 points and effectively icing the game en route to a 82-67 defeat for the Gophers.



