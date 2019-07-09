MINNEAPOLIS – The Big Ten Conference announced the 2018-19 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award recipients on Tuesday with 94 University of Minnesota student-athletes garnering the accolade while representing 20 Maroon & Gold athletic programs.

Gopher Athletics led the Big Ten Conference in five different sports for the 2018-19 season -- women’s cross country, men’s gymnastics, men’s hockey, women’s hockey and softball. Additionally, cross country and track & field were counted as one program by the Big Ten for the first time this year after counting as separate programs in previous years. Despite this, the University of Minnesota’s total of 94 Big Ten Distinguished Scholars ranks second in school history behind last year’s 108 honorees.

Additionally, 12 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award recipients from the University of Minnesota student-athletes maintained perfect 4.0 grade point averages during the academic year with Megan Hasz (women’s cross country/track & field), Zetta Mason (women’s cross country/track & field), Patty O’Brien (women’s cross country/track & field), Meleah Biermaier (women’s track & field), Shay Nielsen (women’s track & field), Paige Peschel (women’s cross country/track & field), Colton Dee (men’s gymnastics), Nicole Schammel (women’s hockey), Lindsay Eliasen (women’s rowing), Mariam Khamis (women’s swimming & diving), Lindsey Kozelsky (women’s swimming & diving) and Rachel Munson (women’s swimming & diving) representing the Maroon & Gold.

Faculty Representatives from each Big Ten university established the Distinguished Scholar Award in 2008 to supplement the Academic All-Big Ten program. Recipients must receive All-Big Ten recognition during the previous academic year, be enrolled full time at the institution for the entire previous academic year (two semesters or three quarters), and earn a minimum of a 3.70 GPA, excluding summer classes. The Academic All-Big Ten threshold is a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher for a student's academic career.

Baseball (2)

Nick Lackney (Family Social Science)

Jacob Herbers (Mechanical Engineering)*

Women’s Basketball (2)

Kenisha Bell (Recreation Administration)

Annalese Lamke (Sport/Exercise Science)

Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field (6)

Alec Basten (Kinesiology)

Owen Hoeft (Kinesiology)

Jordan MacIntosh (Architecture)

Robert Wagner (Mechanical Engineering)

Alex Kelner (Mechanical Engineering)

Jonathan Tharaldsen (Kinesiology)

Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field (23)

Jenna Conzemius (Marketing)

Carissa Dock (Biomedical Engineering)

Maria Eastman (Spanish Studies)

Lindsey Greenlund (Chemistry)

Bethany Hasz (Kinesiology)

Megan Hasz (Kinesiology)

Olivia Hummel (Biology, Society and Environment)

Abby Kargol (Microbiology)

Bit Klecker (Graphic Design)

Abby Kohut-Jackson (Spanish Studies)

Abby Lange (Human Physiology)

Val Larson (Kinesiology)

Zetta Mason (Anthropology)

Patty O’Brien (Human Resource Development)

Paige Peschel (Sport/Exercise Science M.Ed.)

Elyse Prescott (Kinesiology)

Molly Roach (Finance)

Kelli Schmidt (Electrical Engineering)

Ally Smith (Genetics/Cell Biology)

Jaycie Thomsen (Environmental Sciences, Policy and Management)

Meleah Biermaier (Sport Management)

Lexi Kiefer (Kinesiology)

Shay Nielsen (Special Education)

Football (5)

Blaise Andries (Math-Actuarial Science)

Casey O’Brien (Finance)

Samuel Pickerign (Communications Studies)

Antoine Winfield Jr. (Agriculture & Food Business Management)

Jacob Herbers (Mechanical Engineering)*

Women’s Golf (1)

Grace Kellar (Neuroscience)

Men’s Gymnastics (5)

Colton Dee (Biology)

Justin Karstadt (Kinesiology)

George Khoury (Biology)

Henry Meeker (Civil Engineering)

Ben Winkel (Electrical Engineering)

Women’s Gymnastics (3)

Rachel Cutler (Elementary Education)

Ona Loper (Inter-College Program)

Becca Taylor (Human Physiology)

Men’s Hockey (2)

Brent Gates Jr. (Business and Marketing Education)

Jack Ramsey (Business and Marketing Education)

Women’s Hockey (5)

Emily Brown (Mechanical Engineering)

Tianna Gunderson (Special Education)

Patti Marshall (Psychology)

Nicole Schammel (Sport Management M.Ed.)

Taylor Wente (Undeclared)

Women’s Rowing (7)

Megan Doi (Marketing)

Lindsay Eliasen (Computer Engineering)

Taylor Gilbertson (Sociology of Law, Criminology and Deviance)

Sarah Reimann (Undeclared)

Natalie Stratton (Biology)

Sarah Von der Goltz (Sport Management)

Melissa Wiebke (Pre-Major)

Women’s Soccer (6)

Nikki Albrecht (Kinesiology)

April Bockin (Kinesiology)

Molly Fiedler (Family Social Science)

Emily Heslin (Marketing)

Athena Kuehn (Undeclared)

Emily Peterson (Accounting)

Softball (8)

Hannah Bailey (Business and Marketing Education)

Carlie Brandt (Sport Management)

Taylor Chell (Sociology of Law, Criminology and Deviance)

Amber Fiser (Business and Marketing Education)

Maddie Houlihan (Business and Marketing Education)

Ellee Jensen (Nutrition)

Rachel Lowary (Youth Studies)

MaKenna Partain (Family Social Science)

Men’s Swimming & Diving (4)

Alan LeBlang (Supply Chain and Operations Management)

Duncan Lester (Journalism)

Max Lezer (Computer Science)

Jeremy Moser (Supply Chain and Operations Management)

Women’s Swimming & Diving (11)

Erin Buck (Psychology)

Tara Chapman (Finance)

Abbey Erwin (Undeclared)

Kristen Hayden (Communications Studies)

Morgan Justus (Entrepreneurial Management)

Mariam Khamis (Psychology)

Lindsey Kozelsky (Elementary Education: Foundations)

Lauren Lalumiere (Urban Studies)

Rachel Munson (Psychology)

Chantal Nack (Civil Engineering)

Mackenzie Padington (Elementary Education: Foundations)

Women’s Tennis (2)

River Hart (Pre-Architecture)

Caitlyn Merzbacher (Marketing)

Women’s Volleyball (1)

Lauren Litzau (Biochemistry)

Wrestling (2)

Miles Patton (Political Science)

Rylee Streifel (Human Resource Development)