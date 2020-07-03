Gophers enter mix for North Dakota OL Andrew Leingang
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Minnesota expanded their search for 2021 offensive lineman this week when they extended an offer to Century (N.D.) product Andrew Leingang.The Gophers are the third power five offer for the 6-foot-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news