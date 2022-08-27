Minnesota men's basketball received big news on Friday night when forward transfer Dawson Gracia was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA. It was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Garcia required an immediate eligibility waiver to play this upcoming season with the Gophers due to it being the second transfer of his career. Garcia previously transferred from Marquette to North Carolina following the 2020-2021 season. Gracia left the Tar Heels program halfway through last season due to personal reasons. He would later announce his transfer to the Gophers in April.

With his immediate eligibility, Garcia is expected to be an immediate big-time contributor to Ben Johnson's program. The former Big East All-Freshman selection has averaged 11.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game over his career thus far. As a true freshman at Marquette, Garcia played and started in 27 games, averaging 13 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He also shot 48% from the floor. Last season, prior to leaving the program, Garcia played in 16 games for the Tar Heels and started 12. He would go on to average 9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.