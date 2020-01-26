News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-26 16:41:42 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Gophers fall flat against Spartans

David Sisk • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

Maybe it was because they were playing one of the best teams in the country. Maybe it was because they were coming off the biggest win of the year at Ohio State. Perhaps they just had a bad day. Wh...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}