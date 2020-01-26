Gophers fall flat against Spartans
Maybe it was because they were playing one of the best teams in the country. Maybe it was because they were coming off the biggest win of the year at Ohio State. Perhaps they just had a bad day. Wh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news