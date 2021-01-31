A 24-10 first half lead quickly evaporated for the Gophers Saturday night in their road contest against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Minnesota (11-6, 4-6) took a 35-30 lead into halftime, but the Boilermakers (12-6, 7-4) came out on fire in the second half, going on a 10-4 run to begin the second stanza and hitting 8-of-10 from the land of three in route to a 81-62 win.

Redshirt freshman Brandon Newman scored a career-high 29 points for Purdue, with 21 of those coming in the second half. Trevion Williams added 17 points and 14 rebounds.

The Boilermakers also outrebounded the Gophers 44-27.

Minnesota was led in scoring by Liam Robbins, who tallied 15 points, seven rebounds, and six blocks. Brandon Johnson had 11 points and Eric Curry chipped in with ten.

The Gophers leading scorer, Marcus Carr, finished with just six points after being held scoreless in the first half. Carr also had five assists and four rebounds.

Minnesota made four of their first six threes on Saturday night, but finished 10-of-28 from beyond the arc.

After sliding four spots to 21st in the recent AP poll last week, expect the Gophers to fall out of the Top 25 this week.

The Gophers continue their quest for their first road win of the year on Thursday at Rutgers (9-6, 5-6).