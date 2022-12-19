The commitments keep on coming for P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers Football program. On Monday, the Gophers flipped three-star wide receiver Kenric Lanier from the Vanderbilt Commodores, their second commitment of the day, and fifth since Sunday morning.

"First I want to thank Vanderbilt and the entire coaching staff for giving me an amazing opportunity to play college football at the highest level," Lanier said on Twitter announcing his decision. "They have been wonderful towards me and my family throughout this process and I wish them nothing but the best moving forward," he would.

"With a lot of thought and talks with God, I have decided that I will be decommitting from Vanderbilt University and will be Committing to The University of Minnesota."



