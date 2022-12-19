Gophers flip three-star wide receiver Kenric Lanier from Vanderbilt
The commitments keep on coming for P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers Football program. On Monday, the Gophers flipped three-star wide receiver Kenric Lanier from the Vanderbilt Commodores, their second commitment of the day, and fifth since Sunday morning.
"First I want to thank Vanderbilt and the entire coaching staff for giving me an amazing opportunity to play college football at the highest level," Lanier said on Twitter announcing his decision. "They have been wonderful towards me and my family throughout this process and I wish them nothing but the best moving forward," he would.
"With a lot of thought and talks with God, I have decided that I will be decommitting from Vanderbilt University and will be Committing to The University of Minnesota."
Lanier joins former Purdue wide receiver TJ McWilliams as 2023 wide receivers that the Gophers flipped after hosting for official visits over the weekend. Like McWilliams, Lanier will also be apart of the All-American Bowl on January 7, televised nationally on NBC.
Prior to his decommitment from Vanderbilt, Lanier was committed to the Commodores since June 28 after receiving an offer from Clark Lea's program after attending a camp in Nashville. The Gophers got in the mix in September and maintained communication with Decatur (GA) native over the next few months. Over the last two weeks, the Gophers pursuit of Lanier intensified, making an in-home visit earlier this month before hosting him for an official visit this weekend.
The Georgia native is the 20th commitment of the Gophers 2023 recruiting cylce and will join Donielle Hayes and the aforementioned TJ McWilliams as future members of the Gophers wide receiver room. Fleck and wide receivers coach Matt Simon have also hit the position hard in the transfer portal, picking up commitments from Western Michigan transfer Corey Crooms and Charlotte transfer Elijah Spencer.
