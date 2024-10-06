Gophers fresh off win over USC, a 5.5-point favorite over UCLA

The early lines for Minnesota's week seven matchup against the UCLA Bruins have been released and the Golden Gophers are a 5.5-point favorite over the Bruins according to FanDuel. Similarly, DraftKings has the Gophers as a 4.5-point favorite. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 41.5 points.

The Golden Gophers (3-3, 1-2) start UCLA week after picking up their third win of the season against No. 11 USC on Saturday night, defeating the Trojans 24-17. For a second straight week, the Gophers had a phenomenal fourth quarter effort, outscoring the Trojans 14-0 in the final stanza.

UCLA has had a very tough start to their season and are coming off their fourth straight loss, a 27-11 defeat at the hands of No. 7 Penn State on Saturday. The Bruins have had a brutal travel schedule to start their season as well, traveling to Hawaii, LSU, and Penn State over the first six weeks of the college football season.

This upcoming matchup between the Gophres and Bruins will be their first matchup since the 1978 season, a 17-3 win for UCLA in Los Angeles. The Gophers won the previous two matchups between the two programs in 1962 and 1977.

The Golden Gophers this season are 4-1-1 against the spread while UCLA is 3-2 against the spread.