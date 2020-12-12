Minnesota converted two Nebraska (2-5) turnovers into 14 points and grinded out a 24-17 win over the Cornhuskers on Saturday to improve to 3-3 on the season. The Gopher Report has a full quarter by quarter recap below.

Minnesota's defense held Nebraska to 308 total yards in Saturday's 24-17 win (Photo: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports)

1ST QUARTER:

## 9:39 - INTERCEPTION MINNESOTA; Tyler Nubin picks off Luke McCaffrey at the Nebraska 35-yard line * 7:26 - TOUCHDOWN MINNESOTA; Mohamed Ibrahim 26-yard run up the middle (4 plays, 35 yards in 2:13) - Minnesota 7, Nebraska 0 * :14 - FIELD GOAL, MINNESOTA; 31-yard field goal by Anders Gelecinskyj (9 plays, 36 yards in 4:37) - Minnesota 10, Nebraska 0 QUARTER RECAP: Gophers took advantage of short-yardage situations. The first taking place off a bad pass from Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey that resulted in a pick from Gophers safety Tyler Nubin. The Gophers took that turnover and punched it in on a Ibrahim 26-yard touchdown run on a 4th and 1 play. A Nebraska shanked punt going just 8-yards, set Minnesota up at the Nebraska 49-yard line - the Gophers took that opportunity and turned it into field goal. Defense is playing inspired, setting the edges defending the run and creating a big turnover.

2ND QUARTER:

* 13:12 - TOUCHDOWN, NEBRASKA; Austin Allen 8-yard catch from Adrian Martinez (6 plays, 75 yards in 2:02) - Minnesota 10, Nebraska 7 * 2:57 - TOUCHDOWN, NEBRASKA; Adrian Martinez 7-yard run (13 plays, 73 yards in 5:00) - Nebraska 14, Minnesota 10 * 1:23 - TOUCHDOWN, MINNESOTA; Brevyn Spann-Ford 4-yard catch from Tanner Morgan (6 plays, 75 yards in 1:34) - Minnesota 17, Nebraska 14 QUARTER RECAP: The Gophers defensive couldn't stop Nebraska throughout a majority of the second quarter. However, the Gophers' offense came alive in their last drive of the quarter, ignited by a Cam Wily 61-yard run. Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt called for a targeting call on a 3rd-down run by Tanner Morgan to keep Minnesota's last scoring drive alive, Taylor-Britt was disqualified for the rest of the game.

3RD QUARTER:

QUARTER RECAP: No scoring on either side. Minnesota's defense really stepped in the third stanza holding Nebraska to 82 total yards and keeping them off the scoreboard. A couple of key plays included a missed 32-yard field goal by Nebraska kicker Connor Culp. With 21 seconds remaining in the quarter, defensive end Boye Mafe forced an Adrian Martinez fumble that was recovered by Thomas Rush to set the Gophers up at the Nebraska 39-yard line.

4TH QUARTER:

* 11:26 - TOUCHDOWN MINNESOTA; Mohamed Ibrahim 1-yard run (9 play, 39 yards in 3:55) - Minnesota 24, Nebraska 14 * 4:42 - FIELD GOAL, NEBRASKA; Connor Culp connects from 30-yards (9 plays, 38 yards in 2:51) - Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17 QUARTER RECAP: The Gophers took advantage of the Adrian Martinez fumble at the end of the third quarter with Ibrahim pumping it in the endzone on a 1-yard run on 4th-and-1. Nebraska added a field goal on their last offensive possession, but Minnesota utilized the stellar running of Mohamed Ibrahim to pick up critical first downs and bleed out the clock.

FINAL: MINNESOTA 24, NEBRASKA 17

PLAYER OF THE GAME: