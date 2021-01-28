Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Tyler Johnson celebrates a catch in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. (Photo: buccaneers.com)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers 31, Packers 26 Johnson recorded one catch for 16 yards. Regular season stats: 12 catches, 169 yards, 2 TD Upcoming: SB LV - Sunday February 7, 5:30pm CT

Green Bay Packers Buccaneers 31, Packers 26 Martin recorded two tackles and one for loss. Regular season stats: 24 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit Upcoming: Packers eliminated from playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs 38, Bills 24 Wilson recorded no stats. Regular season stats: 73 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble Upcoming: SB LV - Sunday February 7, 5:30pm CT