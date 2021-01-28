Gophers in the NFL: Championship Sunday
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 31, Packers 26
Johnson recorded one catch for 16 yards.
Regular season stats: 12 catches, 169 yards, 2 TD
Upcoming: SB LV - Sunday February 7, 5:30pm CT
Green Bay Packers
Buccaneers 31, Packers 26
Martin recorded two tackles and one for loss.
Regular season stats: 24 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit
Upcoming: Packers eliminated from playoffs
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs 38, Bills 24
Wilson recorded no stats.
Regular season stats: 73 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
Upcoming: SB LV - Sunday February 7, 5:30pm CT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 31, Packers 26
Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was held out with an injury in the NFC Championship game.
Regular season stats: 94 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 6 pass deflections, 4 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
Upcoming: SB LV - Sunday February 7, 5:30pm CT
