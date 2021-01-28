 Minnesota Gophers Football: Gophers in the Pros - Championship Sunday Recap
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-28 07:46:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Gophers in the NFL: Championship Sunday

Casey Warner • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer
@thecaseywarner
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Tyler Johnson celebrates a catch in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. (Photo: buccaneers.com)
Tyler Johnson celebrates a catch in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. (Photo: buccaneers.com)

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 31, Packers 26

Johnson recorded one catch for 16 yards.

Regular season stats: 12 catches, 169 yards, 2 TD

Upcoming: SB LV - Sunday February 7, 5:30pm CT

Green Bay Packers

Buccaneers 31, Packers 26

Martin recorded two tackles and one for loss.

Regular season stats: 24 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit

Upcoming: Packers eliminated from playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs 38, Bills 24

Wilson recorded no stats.

Regular season stats: 73 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

Upcoming: SB LV - Sunday February 7, 5:30pm CT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 31, Packers 26

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was held out with an injury in the NFC Championship game.

Regular season stats: 94 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 6 pass deflections, 4 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Upcoming: SB LV - Sunday February 7, 5:30pm CT

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Anchor

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @CStevensTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @JaredHalus

- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}